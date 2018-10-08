Marathon Finisher Toni Akunebu: “Just to cross the finish line was more than enough for me”

Mo Farah, right, of Britain, finishes in first place during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Marathon Runner Toni Akunebu was one of the last at the finish line of the Chicago Marathon Sunday. She shares her experience as a first-time marathoner, and divulges how she prepared for chafing.