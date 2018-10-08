League of Legends: Patch 8.20, Ezreal Rework & World Championship Surprises

League of Legends Championship Groupings (Photo Provided By: Riot Games)

Inven Global E-sports Reporter, James Hong breaks down League of Legends Patch 8.20 & the Ezreal rework. James & Mason speak about upcoming changes in Season 9. James also discuss the surprises he has seen so far at the 2018 League of Legends World Championship.

