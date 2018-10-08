League of Legends: Patch 8.20, Ezreal Rework & World Championship Surprises
Inven Global E-sports Reporter, James Hong breaks down League of Legends Patch 8.20 & the Ezreal rework. James & Mason speak about upcoming changes in Season 9. James also discuss the surprises he has seen so far at the 2018 League of Legends World Championship.
For articles on various E-sport games visit: Invenglobal.com
Follow Inven Global on Facebook at: Facebook.com/invenglobal
Like Inven Global on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Invenglobal
Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine