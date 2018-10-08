× Joey Thurman talks Fitness Tips, ‘Dad Bods’, and His Book: 365 Health and Fitness Hacks That Could Save Your Life

Frank Fontana is joined live in-studio with fitness expert Joey Thurman for Sunday’s Show. Joey tells us about what inspired him to become a fitness trainer and how doing so has shaped his career in many different aspects. Next Joey and Frank talk ‘Dad Bods’ and how to either embrace them or shape them. Next Joey shares his favorite workout tips and strategies. If you would like to learn about some more helpful hacks check out Joey’s book titled 365 Health and Fitness Hacks That Could Save Your Life. To keep up with Joey Thurman you can follow him on twitter and Instagram @JoeyThurmanFit or check out his website joeythurman.com

