Here's why you should go to the Chicago International Film Festival

The 54th annual Chicago International Film Festival starts this Wednesday! Hollywood Chicago’s Patrick McDonald and festival programmer Anthony Kaufman join the show to tell us what types of films made the cut! They also talk about who they will be honoring this year, the festival’s virtual reality experiences, and much more.

The 54th Chicago International Film Festival will take place from October 10 to 21, 2018 at the AMC River East, 322 E. Illinois Street. The festival will feature more than 150 films from more than 50 countries from Iceland to Argentina, from the Congo to Chicago.

For tickets and more information, visit chicagofilmfestival.com.

