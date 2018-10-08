× Frank Fontana Talks With Dr. Chris Quinn About Telemedicine, Weight Loss Fads, Health Tips, and MORE!

Frank Fontana kicks of Sunday’s show by chatting with Dr. Chris Quinn about all things health and life style. Dr. Quinn informs Frank all about his practice of telemedicine. Telemedicine allows Dr. Quinn “Skype” with patients through a special software and do a consultation that way. Next Dr. Quinn and Frank break down all the weight loss fad diets that have been cycling through society and really discuss the nitty gritty of all aspects of all the diets. If you want to learn about all of the health and weight loss clinics Dr. Quinn offers go to drquinnweightloss.com.

