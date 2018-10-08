× “Elton Jim” rejoices to see the paper day planner get national publicity, and explains how we’re living in a modern day “Crucible”

In this 125th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explains how he was excited to see how a paper calendar and day planner suddenly became a point of national publicity and discussion — because he’s been using and saving them for years! And he also notes how Arthur Miller’s classic 1953 play, “The Crucible,” proves its continuing relevancy in 2018.\