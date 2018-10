× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning: Full Show 10-7-18

On this full show episode, Dean chats with Mimi Plauche from the Chicago International Film Festival, Bradley Cooper on A Star Is Born and David Tamarkin from Epicurious. Throughout the show, Mike Hamernick from the WGN Weather Center and Dave Schwan gives a Far Flung Forecast during the Chicago Marathon! Also, tune in to hear the stars from Tootsies, Santino Fontana and Lilli Cooper.