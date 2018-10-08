× Chicago’s Pillar in the Multi-Billion Dollar Men’s Grooming Industry

The self-care and grooming industry has seen massive growth in recent years, but for Merz Apothecary, they’ve been rooted in it for over 100 years. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) discussed The Shops at Merz Apothecary, the newest addition to the boutique business and despite the focus on brick & mortar stores potentially faltering, Anthony Qaiyum (President of The Shops at Merz Apothecary) explained he is serving an expanding niche market.