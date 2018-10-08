× Chicago Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn says the Van Dyke verdict seems like a compromise

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about the Jason Van Dyke verdict and what it means to Chicago. They also discuss Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation and if it could have a significant impact on the midterm elections.

