Chicago Costume's General Manager Courtland Hickey Shares All the Latest and Greatest in the Costume World!

Frank Fontana is joined on air with General Manager of Chicago Costume, Courtland Hickey. Courtland tells us about all the latest and greatest trends and costumes we should be on the look out for this halloween season. Chicago Costume is a family and friend owned and operated year round costuming company that was founded back in 1976. Since then the company has now acquired two store fronts and offers over hundreds of full costume sets, pieces, accessories and more. Be sure to make Chicago Costume your go-to for all your costuming needs. For more information fo to chicagocostume.co.

