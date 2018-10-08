Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates the first of two third period goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs
during the regular season opening home game at the United Center on October 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Maple Leafs defeated the Blackhawks 7-6 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: No Shortage of Excitement
Chris Boden and Scott King do overtime to break down the Blackhawks’ dramatic start to the regular season, the good, bad and ugly, with thoughts from Patrick Kane and Joel Quenneville. Plus, we hear part of Chris’ sitdown interview with Blackhawks’ general manager, Stan Bowman; and Scott details a workday almost as hectic as the finish to Sunday’s wild home opener at the United Center.