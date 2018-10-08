× Blackhawks Crazy: No Shortage of Excitement

Chris Boden and Scott King do overtime to break down the Blackhawks’ dramatic start to the regular season, the good, bad and ugly, with thoughts from Patrick Kane and Joel Quenneville. Plus, we hear part of Chris’ sitdown interview with Blackhawks’ general manager, Stan Bowman; and Scott details a workday almost as hectic as the finish to Sunday’s wild home opener at the United Center.

