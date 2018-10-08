× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.8.18: Movies and ghouls

Bill and Wendy dip into a little squirrel talk at the top of the show. Then, news anchor Ryan Burrow about joins the conversation to talk about Chicago’s most haunted places. Patrick McDonald and festival programmer Anthony Kaufman stop by to give us the inside scoop about the Chicago International Film Festival. And, ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn shares his opinion on the Jason Van Dyke verdict and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

