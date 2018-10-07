× White Sox Weekly (10/6/18): Offseason Kickoff – Are you rooting for ex-Sox in the playoffs?

Andy Masur and Harry Teinowitz bring you your weekly (offseason) look at White Sox baseball: The Athletic Sox beat writer James Fegan joins the guys for a discussion on the major winter goals and 2019 projections for some top prospects like Luis Robert, Nick Madrigal and Dylan Cease; we hear part two of Mark Carman’s one-on-one with GM Rick Hahn, who discusses the repsonse to adversity this year from Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada; Scott Merkin of MLB.com talks about OF prospect Blake Rutherford’s workouts with Christian Yelich; White Sox SVP of Sales and Marketing Brooks Boyer joins the show and previews the most exciting things on and off the field for fans to sink their teeth into next year, the hidden marketing gem that is Daniel Palka, and more.

Our CJ Wilson Mazda Text Question of the week: Which former White Sox are you most rooting for in the playoffs?