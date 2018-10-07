× WGN Radio Theatre #324: Hall of Fantasy, Nick Carter & Master Detective, Somebody Knows

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 6, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Hall of Fantasy: Death in The Bayous” Starring: Richard Thorne; (03-09-47). Next we have: “Nick Carter, Master Detective: Case of The Red Arrow” Starring: Lon Clark; (08-22-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Somebody Knows: Elizabeth Short Murder Case” Starring: Harry Bartell; (08-24-50)

