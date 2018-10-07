× Sunday Spin: New information on Rauner regarding the deadly Quincy outbreak

Political correspondent for WBEZ Tony Arnold joins The Sunday Spin with Rick Pearson to discuss Bruce Rauner and an investigation in Quincy. WBEZ reported new information this past week about the deadly outbreak in 2015 of Legionnaires’ disease outbreak that killed a dozen residents at the veterans’ home, according to state records.

Tune in to the full podcast to hear more or check out WBEZ’s podcast here.

audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3554176/3554176_2018-10-07-231816.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3784.mp3]