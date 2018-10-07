× Steve Dale’s Pet World 10/6/18

On this episode, Steve chats with Shorty Rossi, star of Pit Boss on Animal Planet. Rossi is brining a Freedom Tour to Chicago this Wednesday, October 10. He says that pit bulls are most commonly seen in animal shelters, but in fact, those pit bulls are mixed breeds. One of his goals with this tour is to bring public awareness to these breeds of dogs.

Greg Alonzo and his wife have been working with rescue pets for about eleven years, and when he discovered that Shorty was doing a tour, he reached out. Alonzo says that a car show, food trucks (for people and dogs), beer selections, a DJ, raffle, and adoptable dogs are all features of this event. Proceeds benefit CRISP (Chicagoland Rescue Intervention and Support Program).

For information on how to buy tickets, check out CRISP on Facebook or on their website.