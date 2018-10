× Recap on Van Dyke trial with reporter Brandon Pope

WCIU reporter Brandon Pope joins Jon Hansen as he fills on on The Matt Bubala Show. Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of second degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. The trial took about seven hours and Pope says that “the trial gone weaker than people anticipated it would.” Pope attended the trial each day and shares his experiences of how the judge responded, the tense moments and how well media outlets portrayed the information.