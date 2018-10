× “Porcelain Price”: reporter breaks down the toilet tax break scheme

This weekend, Rick Pearson chats with good friend of the show,┬áTribune reporter Hal Dardick about the Jason Van Dyke trial to address a city problem he feels is taking years to fix. Throughout the segment, he discusses J.B. Pritzker’s toilet tax break. Tune in to hear Dardick’s thoughts. He also talks about affidavits on the matter and breaks down why this may be misleading in the report.

