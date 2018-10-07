× Pinch Hitters: Dometi Pongo and Jerry Nunn fill in for Dave Plier

Dometi Pongo and Jerry Nunn fill in for Dave Plier on Sunday morning October 7th. First they discuss Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born”. What does Jerry think of the movie? Is it worth seeing? Later Dometi, Jerry, Roger Badesch and Curtis Koch discuss what they like and don’t like about Halloween. Jerry also has a rundown of some upcoming concerts coming to Chicago. Finally to wrap up the show, Dometi and Jerry welcome Dave Schwan for “This Is History”.