How student protests changed CPS schools 50 years ago

Student led protests in October of 1968 at Chicago Public Schools led to a massive walkout that enticed change in the school system. Chicago Reader writer Tanner Howard joins Jon Hansen on The Matt Bubala Show to discuss this historic event. Howard went to visit the Hull House a few months back, and found a poster that discussed the protests. This started at Harrison High School and Austin High School on the Near West Side. Howard says that this protest was student led, mostly by black or latino students. He reports that the protest grew rapidly, with 35 thousand or more students. Not only did they rally for not having enough teachers, but it was a representation to bring light of a segregated school system and multi-racial organizing.

