× Frank Fontana Show | Full Show 10/7/18

After our 3 month hiatus due to Sox Baseball Frank Fontana is BACK with a jammed packed fun show. To kick off the show Frank is joined in-studio with Dr. Chris Quinn to discuss all the celebrity fad diets and which ones are and aren’t effective. Next we are joined with fitness expert Joey Thurman to talk about all the dos and don’ts of exercise and to talk about his book titled 365 Healths and Fitness Hacks That Could Save Your Life. On the latter half of the show Frank talks with General Manager of Chicago Costume, Courtland Hickey, about the hottest costumes we should be on the lookout for for this fall season. Last, but not least, Frank tops off the show by talking to David Hochberg with PERL Mortgage about their new solution for people who would like to renovate their homes but don’t think they can afford it.

Next week Frank will be talking with ABC Family’s Dancing With The Stars stars “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and his partnerJenna Johnson, the owner of Statesville Haunted Prison, the founders of Jack’s Pumpkin Nights Pop-Up and MORE! So be sure to tune in from 1 – 3pm Central Time on 720 WGN!

Be sure to keep up with Frank on Facebook, Twitter, and on Instagram @frankfontana!