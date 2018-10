× Blockbuster Blake reviews the box office hits of the week

Once again, Blockbuster Blake Stubbs joins The Matt Bubala Show for a full hour as Jon Hansen fills in for him. Naturally, the crew talks about Halloween movies and listeners chime in on their favorites. Blake breaks down Lady Gaga’s performance of “A Star Is Born” and Tom Hardy in “Venom.” Tune in to hear his reviews and find out whether or not he passes a quiz from Roger Badesch.