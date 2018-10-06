× WGN Radio Nightside with Steve Dale | Full Show 10/6/18

On this edition of WGN Nightside Steve Dale sits down with Alderman James Cappleman to talk about the Jason Van Dyke trial. Karen Conti also joins the show to give some insight on the Jason Van Dyke trial and verdict.

Dave Syfczak updates us on the Uptown Theater renovation.

Most people will remember Sondra Lee from the original Peter Pan film. She calls in to to talk about her book, “I’ve Slept with Everybody.”

Steve calls Daryl Brooks ( associate director of the Black Ensemble Theatre)to touch more on the latest news and the debut of Brooks musical ‘Women of Soul’.