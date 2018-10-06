× Roe Conn Full Show (10/5/18): Reaction to the Van Dyke verdict from Bill Daley, Anita Alvarez, Toni Preckwinkle, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, October 5th, 2018:

WGN’s Eric Runge, Ryan Burrow, & Dometi Pongo report from various places around Chicago as the city reacts to the verdict in the trial of Jason Van Dyke. Candidates to replace Rahm Emanuel for Chicago’s next mayor weigh in on the verdict, including: Bill Daley, Toni Preckwinkle, Lori Lightfoot, Gery Chico, Paul Vallas, and Willie Wilson. Former State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez & a member of the jury talk about the severity of the charges Van Dyke faced. And attorneys Mike Monico & Pat Brady help explain the future for Jason Van Dyke.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3553798/roe-and-anna-full-show-10-05-18_2018-10-05-213238.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!