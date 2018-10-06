× OTL #625: Violence Interruption, Chicago Home Movie Day, Mayoral transportation platform

Mike Stephen learns about the incredible story of violence interrupter Angalia Bianca and her new book called In Deep: How I Survived Gangs, Heroin, and Prison to Become a Chicago Violence Interrupter, previews the upcoming Chicago Home Movie Day 2018, and discusses a 2019 mayoral transportation platform with local transportation guru Steven Vance.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.