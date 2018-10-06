OTL #625: Violence Interruption, Chicago Home Movie Day, Mayoral transportation platform

Mike Stephen previews the Chicago Home Movie Day 2018 happening at the end of October.

Mike Stephen learns about the incredible story of violence interrupter Angalia Bianca and her new book called In Deep: How I Survived Gangs, Heroin, and Prison to Become a Chicago Violence Interrupter, previews the upcoming Chicago Home Movie Day 2018, and discusses a 2019 mayoral transportation platform with local transportation guru Steven Vance.

