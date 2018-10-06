× On The Road W/ Dane Neal | Full Show 10/6/18

Today’s On The Road with Dane Neal was a short one. Dane started off the show by talking with the founder of B.R.A.K.E.S., Doug Herbert. Doug talks with Dane about how B.R.A.K.E.S. all began and what kind of driving safety courses they offer. Next Dane talked with Greg Alonzo from Speakeasy Customs to talk about Shorty’s Freedom Tour coming Wednesday October 10th at Speakeasy Customs and Classics. After news Dane was joined with Fox Sports Shannon Spake to talk about The Chicago Bears and what she thinks will be in stored for this season. Lastly, Dane shares that for next weeks show he will be on a remote from the Milwaukee China Lights so be sure to get over there and say Hello!