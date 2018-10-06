× Full Show 10-6-18: Jon Hansen in for Matt Bubala

This full show episode is one jam-packed show! Jon Hansen fills in for Matt Bubala. The crew plays a fun game of finding out where Matt is located and the listeners help us out. Jon also creates a game show feel segment as he reads news stories and Jess, Roger and listeners fill in the blanks about what happened. Throughout the show, we discuss the Jason Van Dyke trial, Halloween movies, cool careers and what past event changed Chicago Public Schools.