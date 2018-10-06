× Dane Talks with Former Dragster Doug Herbert about how B.R.A.K.E.S. began, Their Safety Driving Programs and MORE!

Dane chatted with Doug Herbert, the founder of B.R.A.K.E.S., about how Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe (B.R.A.K.E.S.) all began, their safety driving programs and much more. Doug tells us about how he lost his two teenage sons back in 2008 in a car accident and how car accidents are the number one thing that kills teenagers. Doug’s mission is to inform young adults how important it is to drive responsible to not only protect their lives but also those round them.

They are offering 2 sessions this Sunday at Chicagoland Motor Speedway in Joliet. There will be a session offered at 8am-12pm and then another offered at 1pm-5pm. To learn more information or register go to putonthebrakes.org/shop to register now!