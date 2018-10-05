Wintrust Business Lunch 10/5/2018: Walgreens is getting a makeover, meaning meetings, Financial Planning Association Conference , and a guide to help millenials manage their financial life
Steve Bertrand was off today so Jon Hansen stepped in to chat with Benjamin Meyerson (News Editor at Blue Sky Innovation) about changes coming to Chicago area Walgreens in the cosmetic section as they prepare to introduce new products, courtesy of online beauty retailer Birchbox. Tom Gimbel (CEO of LaSalle Network) shared what it takes to make an enlightening office meeting that is enjoyable for everyone in attendance. Ed Gjerstsen (Chair of The Financial Planning Association Conference) explained what is in store at this year’s FPA Annual Conference with the focus around learning and connecting with the best and brightest in the financial planning world. Nancy Doyle (Founder of The Doyle Group) jumped on the program to discuss her 2nd book Manage Your Financial Life: Just Starting Out and the importance of millennials completing financial commitments in the early years of their careers.