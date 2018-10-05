Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
WGN Radio Reporter Ryan Burrow from City Hall following the Jason Van Dyke verdict
Protesters react in front of George N Leighton Criminal Courthouse Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. A jury on Friday convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
WGN Radio Reporter Ryan Burrow depicts his surroundings as protesters shout and crowd the streets, demanding that there be no appeal in this verdict.