Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, is taken into custody after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge from the courtroom: The Jason Van Dyke verdict
WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge joins the show to break down what happened inside the courtroom as the judge read the jury’s decision in the Jason Van Dyke trial.