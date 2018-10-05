Verdict reached in Jason Van Dyke trial – to be read at 1:45pm.

Video: Weekend Warning – Marathon Weekend edition

Posted 11:59 AM, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:54AM, October 5, 2018

The Chicago Marathon will tie up traffic around the city on Sunday morning. But with other events including a couple of big concerts at the United Center, the entire weekend will be busy. Violeta Podrumedic reminds you that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

