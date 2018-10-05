× Van Dyke Trial Comes To A Close [WGN Radio Expert Panel] (Oct 5th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We start the show off with an educated panel of journalists to look at the verdict that was reached with the Jason Van Dyke / Laquan McDonald trial. Joining us to add their insight were: Erik Runge, Ryan Burrow, Dometi Pongo, Jeremy Gorner (Chicago Tribune) and Lawyer Rich Lenkov (Host of Legal Face Off). Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham is brought on by phone to address some of the more pressing issues revolving around this case as well as it’s impact on police and citizens. Additionally, Reverend Livingston joins us live in studio to discuss the impact of this trial on the city and it’s population. Then, it’s Friday so we welcome on our political round table of Eric Elk, Dave Lundy, Ken Jakubowski and Elliott Serrano.

