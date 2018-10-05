× The Opening Bell 10/5/18: It’s Job Report Friday, what does this mean for the wage growth?

Today is Job Report Friday and it’s even more crucial than the last. Host Steve Grzanic and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) focused on how much the job market is picking up and where the inflationary pressures are coming from (paul@kingsviewam.com). Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) wrapped up the week telling the truth behind a recently passed bill in Congress dealing with leg room on airplanes and how the FAA is expected to respond.