× The Mandalorian Revealed / Star Wars Actor Rusty Goffe

THE MANDALORIAN has been revealed as the name of the upcoming STAR WARS live-action series coming from Jon Favreau. We review the information revealed in the official press release and analyze the tantalizing first photo of the title character. STAR WARS RESISTANCE launches this weekend. We look at early reviews, talk about our expectations for the series and take a look at some of the upcoming action figures. Friend of the show, STAR WARS artist Kevin Liell stops by IN THE CANTINA with original trilogy actor Rusty Goffe, who shares his stories about playing several characters in A NEW HOPE such as Kabe, Power Droid, and a Jawa. You may have also spotted Rusty in some other famous franchises as well like Harry Potter, Willow, and Willy Wonka. We discuss The Hollywood Reporter story revealing Kathleen Kennedy has extended her contract with Lucasfilm for three more years, we review highlights from Clint Howard’s visit to The Dennis Miller Option, and more.