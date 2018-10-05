× The Latest News from Inside the Jason Van Dyke Trial and What It Means For the City

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We take a look at the recent new with the Jason Van Dyke Trial which is approaching a close. WGN reporters Erik Runge and Dometi Pongo join us to give their full insight into the courtroom and what is happening around the city. Then, to give us a legal perspective of the case we bring on WGN host of Legal Face Off and famed Chicago lawyer, Rich Lenkov.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER