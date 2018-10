× The bar of the future is here with Bartesian

Bartesian CEO Ryan Close joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to discuss Scott’s second-favorite topic after startups: booze. Bartesian is basically an espresso machine for premium cocktails. Set it up, scan a code, and the Bartesian makes a delicious cocktail for you.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

