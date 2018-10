× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.05.18: Dodge a shower hear and there

There was a lot going on this Friday on the Steve Cochran Show. We did a little beat boxing, Steve kept checking in on the weather because he wants to play golf this weekend and he’s thinking about running the marathon on Sunday. The CEO of Britannica wowed us, Jenne Myers wants to help you find the perfect organization to volunteer for and Mary Beth Schewitz is raising awareness for sudden cardiac arrest.