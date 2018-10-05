× Roger Kabler and Bill Kirchenbauer: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute

Master impressionist Roger Kabler and comedian Bill Kirchenbauer join the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about their show, ‘Robin: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience’ that pays tribute to the comedic genius of the late, great Robin Williams.

“Robin: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience”

Friday, October 5th @8:00PM & 10:00PM

Saturday, October 6th @8:00PM & 10:00PM

The Comedy Shrine

4034 Fox Valley Center Drive

Aurora, IL 60504

For tickets visit, www.comedyshrine.com or call 630-585-0300.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.