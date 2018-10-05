Roger Kabler and Bill Kirchenbauer: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute

Posted 4:07 PM, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 04:04PM, October 5, 2018

PHOTO: Bill and Wendy along with Roger Kabler and Bill Kirchenbauer. (WGN Radio)

Master impressionist Roger Kabler and comedian Bill Kirchenbauer join the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about their show, ‘Robin: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience’ that pays tribute to the comedic genius of the late, great Robin Williams.

“Robin: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience”

Friday, October 5th @8:00PM & 10:00PM

Saturday, October 6th @8:00PM & 10:00PM

The Comedy Shrine

 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive

Aurora, IL 60504

For tickets visit, www.comedyshrine.com or call 630-585-0300.

