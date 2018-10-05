Live high school football scoreboard

Roe Conn gives the parameters of sentencing for each count in Former Officer Jason Van Dyke’s verdict

Posted 4:48 PM, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 04:46PM, October 5, 2018

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, and his lead attorney, Daniel Herbert, react after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Roe Conn joins Pete McMurray to lay out the differences between aggravated battery charges and second-degree murder. Jason Van Dyke has been convicted of 16 counts of aggravated battery, and second-degree murder.