Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, and his lead attorney, Daniel Herbert, react after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Roe Conn gives the parameters of sentencing for each count in Former Officer Jason Van Dyke’s verdict
Roe Conn joins Pete McMurray to lay out the differences between aggravated battery charges and second-degree murder. Jason Van Dyke has been convicted of 16 counts of aggravated battery, and second-degree murder.