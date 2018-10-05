× Pete McMurray in for John Williams 10.05.18: Jason Van Dyke verdict, Congressmen Krishnamoorthi and LaHood

Pete McMurray sits in for John Williams as the Jason Van Dyke verdict is reached and read by Judge Vincent Gaughan. Jason Van Dyke was convicted of 16 counts of aggravated battery and second-degree murder. Hear the latest and the full trial. Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th) and Darin LaHood (37th) join the show to address the opioid epidemic, and to share whether or not they would vote for Brett Kavanaugh. Then, WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge depicts the courtroom as the Jason Van Dyke verdict was read, after having sat in for most of the trial. Ryan Burrow paints the scene at City Hall, where protesters demanded that there be no appeal.