Mary Beth Schewitz from the Max Schewitz Foundation joined the Steve Cochran Show today to raise awareness for sudden cardiac arrest. October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month. Sudden cardiac arrest accounts for approximately 300,000 deaths per year in the United States. Mary Beth lost her son, Max, to this at age 20. She and her family started the Max Scewitz Foundation with dual missions. To support education, prevention and research of sudden cardiac death in young people and support environmental conservation a lifelong interest of Max’s. For more information and to support their efforts you can visit HERE and HERE.