Murr From Impractical Jokers Explains His New Horror Novel "Awakened", Giant Steps Celebrates "Walk For Autism", Les Innocents, and News Updates on the Van Dyke Trial | Full Show (Oct 5th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We take a look at the recent new with the Jason Van Dyke Trial which is approaching a close. WGN reporters Erik Runge and Dometi Pongo join us to give their full insight into the courtroom and what is happening around the city. Then, to give us a legal perspective of the case we bring on WGN host of Legal Face Off and famed Chicago lawyer, Rich Lenkov. Giant Steps is about to celebrate their 12th annual 5K Walk for Autism – Janelle Floerke, Development Manager at Giant Steps explains to us the importance of the group and how to get involved. Then, Murr from the popular TV Show “Impractical Jokers” is coming out with a brand new book – tune in to hear him discuss “Awakened”…the brand new chilling horror novel. And it’s Theatre Thursday so we welcome on Emile Modaff and Ann Kreitman of the new show “Les Innocents” – which is inspired by a concert held in the Paris Catacombs in 1897. See it Live on Oct 7 – Nov 4th at the (re)discover Theater.

