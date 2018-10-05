× ‘Les Innocents’ takes you back to the Paris Catacombs (Theater Thursday)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: It’s Theatre Thursday so we welcome on Emile Modaff and Ann Kreitman of the new show “Les Innocents” – which is inspired by a concert held in the Paris Catacombs in 1897. See it Live on Oct 7 – Nov 4th at the (re)discover Theater.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER