This Oct. 5, 2018 photo provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office in Chicago, Ill., shows Jason Van Dyke. Van Dyke, a Chicago police Officer, was taken into custody and photographed, after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Friday, Oct. 5, in Chicago. (Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Justin Kaufmann hosts a community round table that looks at the future of Chicago, post Van Dyke verdict
Justin Kaufmann leads a panel of community representatives to talk about how Chicago moves forward after the trial of Jason Van Dyke. The panel includes the founder of Ndigo Magazine Hermene Hartman, Che ‘Rhymefest’ Smith, attorney Rich Lenkov, WGN’s Dometi Pongo, and former Chicago cop Brian Warner. On the phone, Rev. Janette Wilson of Operation PUSH talks about how justice was served and what the future will bring.