× Justin Kaufmann hosts a community round table that looks at the future of Chicago, post Van Dyke verdict

Justin Kaufmann leads a panel of community representatives to talk about how Chicago moves forward after the trial of Jason Van Dyke. The panel includes the founder of Ndigo Magazine Hermene Hartman, Che ‘Rhymefest’ Smith, attorney Rich Lenkov, WGN’s Dometi Pongo, and former Chicago cop Brian Warner. On the phone, Rev. Janette Wilson of Operation PUSH talks about how justice was served and what the future will bring.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3553799/justin-kaufmann-jason-van-dyke-special_2018-10-05-213939.64kmono.mp3