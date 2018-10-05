× How does Britannica remain relevant after 250 years in business?

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, Justin speaks with CEO of Encylopedia Britannica Karthik Krishan. Karthik talks about Britannica celebrating their 250th anniversary this December, how Britannica is a tech company and in the “knowledge business,” the importance of staying ahead of the tech curve, how they handle competition, their strategy to remain relevant and the biggest challenges he faces leading the company.