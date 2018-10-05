Verdict reached in Jason Van Dyke trial – to be read at 1:45pm.

Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: October 5

Posted 12:48 PM, October 5, 2018, by
Donna Strickland, Nobel Prize, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Physics Astronomy, Professor, Presidential Alert, FEMA, Text Message, Donald Trump, President, 45, National Taco Day, Taco Bell, Food, Awesome, Free Taco, Toys R Us, Bankruptcy, Intellectual Property, Toys, Store, Business, Drunk Birds, Minnesota, Sabrina, Netflix, Netflix Original, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Television, TV Series, Reboot, Remake, Melissa Joan Hart, Google, Trends, 2018, Mason Vera Paine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, Trends Expert, Justin Burr, WGNRadio.com, Youtube,  MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, Youtube, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle

Google Trends (Photo Provided By: Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

 

Top viewed Youtube video is: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

 