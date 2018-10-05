Verdict reached in Jason Van Dyke trial – to be read at 1:45pm.

Doug Herbert Hosts Classes Helping Kids Drive Safely With B.R.A.K.E.S!

Dane will be chatting with Doug Herbert, the founder of B.R.A.K.E.S., to talk about their safety driving program and much more. They are offering 4 sessions this Saturday and Sunday at Chicago Land Motor Speedway in Joliet. On both days there will be a session offered at 8am-12pm and then another offered at 1pm-5pm. To learn more you can tune in from 2-4pm CT this Saturday on 720 WGN or go to putonthebrakes.org/shop to register now!

B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) Teen Pro-Active Driving School