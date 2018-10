× Don Coscarelli on his new book ‘True Indie: Life and Death in Filmmaking’

Legendary director Don Coscarelli talks about his new book ‘True Indie: Life and Death in Filmmaking’ and his upcoming signing in Chicago in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)