× Chicago Bears Punter, Pat O’Donnell on Going Plant-Based for His Health and Performance

Want to feel better and have the energy and stamina to get stronger? Well then, I’ve got your number! Number 16 that is! Yep, Number 16 is in on the pod! NFL Chicago Bears Punter, Pat O’Donnell, Mr. Number 16, follows mostly a plant-based diet…but I don’t want to steal his thunder. I will let him tell you in his own words all the benefits that he gets in practice, in workouts, in performance and in punting both on and off season.

For more information, visit http://ElysabethAlfano.com and GO BEARS!